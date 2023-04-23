(Video) Scenes at St James’ Park as quick-fire Isak double makes it 5-0 vs. Spurs

Newcastle United are putting on an absolutely incredible performance against Christian Stellini’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies, who are hosting Spurs at St James’ Park, are looking to regain control among the Premier League’s top four, and with Spurs sitting one place below prior to kick-off, today’s match was always going to have major implications in the race for Champions League.

However, despite the magnitude of today’s game, Eddie Howe’s Geordies aren’t feeling any kind of pressure.

Racing to a stunning 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes, a quick-fire brace from Sweden international Alexander Isak has now seen Newcastle United score five goals inside the game’s opening 21 minutes.

The stunning scoreline is hard to believe for viewers, but for those in attendance inside St James’ Park, today’s game is certain to be one they’ll remember for a very long time.

