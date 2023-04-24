Chelsea could revive interest in PSG superstar this summer

Chelsea’s interest in Neymar could be returning this summer as Todd Boehly looks to add further star-studded quality to the club’s squad.

This is according to the Daily Mail (via the Mirror), who say that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is preparing for a number of stars to leave the club as he looks to change the club’s philosophy in the hunt for a Champions League trophy.

The report also says that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with PSG officials back in February to discuss a transfer for the 31-year old Brazilian, who is currently out of action for the rest of the season with an ankle injury he picked up February against Lille.

Neymar was stretchered off against Lille before undergoing surgery on his ankle injury

Neymar had racked up 13 goals and 11 assists in the league before his injury as he continued to show his quality when he is on his game, but whether he will be a viable option for Chelsea when taking into account his injury history, character and status, and also his £950,000 p/week salary at the French club (per Capology) is something that looks very unlikely.

Chelsea’s enormous cohort of wingers that they already possess as well makes this rumour even more difficult to understand, so Blues fans, hold your breath for the time being.

