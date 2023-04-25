Exclusive: Arsenal transfer deal could be more complicated if Liverpool sign teammate

Any transfer deal taking Moises Caicedo to Arsenal in the summer could be complicated by Alexis Mac Allister, who is seen as a likely target for Liverpool.

This is according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners currently favour West Ham’s Declan Rice over Caicedo, who they tried to sign in January.

Jacobs makes it clear that one issue with Caicedo is that Brighton also face interest in Mac Allister, and may be less likely to sell the Ecuador international if their Argentine World Cup winner is snapped up by someone like Liverpool first.

“The last thing Brighton will want is to lose Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister if they have Europa League football,” Jacobs wrote.

“There is huge interest in both players. Mac Allister wants to move early. He is high up on Liverpool’s list and Manchester United appreciate him, too. Caicedo could still end up at Arsenal, even though West Ham’s Declan Rice remains the top defensive-midfield target.

“Caicedo would be a great fit at Arsenal, but striking a deal with Brighton won’t be easy – and may be even harder, or at least drawn out, if Mac Allister goes first. The Seagulls still have all the control because of how they handled their star names.”

Caicedo could be a superb fit for Arsenal after impressing with the Seagulls, but one imagines many fans would also be really happy with a proven talent like Rice making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal remain in this season’s Premier League title race, even if their hopes are hanging by a thread, so a strong summer in the transfer market could give them real hope of achieving something big both domestically and in the Champions League next season.