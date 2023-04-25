Photo: Man United dealt another huge blow with Bruno Fernandes on crutches

It’s not a picture that Man United supporters will want to see, but midfielder Bruno Fernandes appears to be on crutches after injuring himself at Wembley in the FA Cup semi final against Brighton and Hove Albion.

With so many injuries for Erik ten Hag to deal with already as the Red Devils come into the business end of the 2022/23 campaign, the last thing the Dutchman needs is one of his most influential players being sidelined too.

A picture posted by Bruno’s wife, Ana Pinho, on her Instagram stories, shows the star relaxing on a sofa, but with a protective boot and crutches close by.

At this stage it isn’t clear how long he will be out for.

Picture from aanapinho_ Instagram account