Video: Jurgen Klopp’s bizarre reason for wanting David Moyes to stay at West Ham

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to West Ham on Wednesday evening, Jurgen Klopp has come up with a comical and quite bizarre reason why he wants his opposite number, David Moyes, to remain in his job.
Both teams need the three points from the game and for differing reasons, given that the Hammers aren’t quite out of the relegation mire just yet and the Reds have a reasonable chance of getting into the Europa League if results go their way over the next few games.
However, it has nothing to do with results as to why the German wants Moyes to stay. It’s because he would become the oldest manager in the Premier League were Moyes to be sacked.
"David has to stay!"
