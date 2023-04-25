Video: Jurgen Klopp’s bizarre reason for wanting David Moyes to stay at West Ham

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to West Ham on Wednesday evening, Jurgen Klopp has come up with a comical and quite bizarre reason why he wants his opposite number, David Moyes, to remain in his job.

Both teams need the three points from the game and for differing reasons, given that the Hammers aren’t quite out of the relegation mire just yet and the Reds have a reasonable chance of getting into the Europa League if results go their way over the next few games.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Simon Jordan launches savage broadside at Tottenham fans for misdirected anger Opinon: Gesture from Tottenham players is not necessary and sums the club up ‘Doesn’t exist in football’ – Arteta’s demand ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Man City is savaged by Guardiola

However, it has nothing to do with results as to why the German wants Moyes to stay. It’s because he would become the oldest manager in the Premier League were Moyes to be sacked.