Liverpool could offer Kalvin Phillips a career revival as the Reds add him to their midfield shortlist ahead of the summer.

Big things were expected from Phillips when he signed for City from Leeds in the summer, but he has not been able to make an impact, playing just 16 games in all competitions, starting one of them.

Granted, starting ahead of Rodri is no easy feat, but him playing just 102 Premier League minutes is something no one expected to happen.

FourFourTwo are now reporting that Liverpool could be an option for the 27-year old, with the Daily Star saying that he is open to making the switch this summer.

It is widely known that Liverpool are in dire need of a midfield refresh with Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain confirmed to be leaving the club this summer, and Fabinho the Reds’ only recognised defensive midfielder.

With Pep Guardiola unlikely to give Phillips any decent minutes between now and the end of the season with his side in a tight battle for the Premier League title, perhaps City should cut their losses and part ways with the ex-Leeds man who will be desperate to find himself a home sooner rather than later.