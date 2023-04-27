Video: Joelinton gets a goal to add to his assist to put Newcastle 2-0 up at Everton

With less than 20 minutes to play at Goodison Park, Joe Willock was allowed the freedom of the pitch for Newcastle and he picked out Joelinton to add a second for Newcastle against Everton.

The Toffees were looking for that all important goal to get themselves back in the game, but they allowed Willock to get to the byline far too easily.

Once his cross found its target there was only one place the ball was headed, and that was in the net thanks to Joelinton stooping in to nod home.

