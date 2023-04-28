Brighton close to confirming Joao Pedro signing, final transfer fee reported

Brighton and Hove Albion are close to confirming Joao Pedro as their latest signing.

Pedro, 21, has been on the radar of several clubs since his debut season in the Premier League in 2021, and although the Hornets found themselves relegated at the end of the campaign, their number 10 impressed after scoring three goals and provided an assist in 15 starts.

Now back in the Championship, Pedro is enjoying another fruitful season after netting 11 goals in 35 league appearances.

However, with Watford 13th in the table and standing no chance of being promoted back to England’s top-flight, the time has come for the Ribeirao Preto-born striker to move on.

And according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Roberto De Zerbis’ Brighton have agreed a deal with Watford worth £30m for the highly-rated, young Brazilian.

Set to arrive at the AMEX Stadium in time for next season, fans will be hoping to see the South American continue his development and build a strong partnership with breakthrough star Evan Ferguson, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the club.

