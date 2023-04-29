Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP attacker Marcus Edwards at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been in fine form for the Portuguese club this season, and he has 12 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions.

The former Tottenham player has a €60 million (£53m) release clause in his contract, but Sporting CP are worried about losing him and they are already negotiating a new deal which will increase his release clause to €80 million as per Record.

It remains to be seen whether Edwards is prepared to sign the new deal and commit his long-term future to the club.

The 24-year-old would be a quality acquisition for Everton and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

Everton have struggled to score goals and create goal-scoring opportunities this season. They could certainly use a player like Edwards who would make a big difference in the final third.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for the talented attacker. However, he will be hoping to join a better team than Everton.

The Toffees are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and Edwards will be hoping to play for a club with Champions League football.

The 24-year-old is reportedly on the radar of other Premier League clubs as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.