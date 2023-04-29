‘Getting closer’ – Player that Man United’s Erik ten Hag has previously worked with is nearing move

The first season under Erik ten Hag hasn’t been without it’s problems but in general terms the Dutchman’s opening campaign could be considered a success.

A 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan were obvious low points, but ten Hag will point to the Carabao Cup final win, an FA Cup final appearance and potential Champions League qualification as more than enough positive aspects.

With a handful of Premier League games still to play too, focus needs to remain on each opponent between now and the end of the season.

Once the whistle goes at the end of their final match against Fulham, talk of potential new signings can then begin in earnest.

There are one or two areas where the Red Devils clearly need to strengthen, whilst players and their agents will surely be beating a path to Old Trafford if the club is sold by the Glazer family and there appears to be decent money available both for transfer fees and wages.

In any event, one of ten Hag’s former players has given De Telegraaf a rather cryptic message about his future.

Jurrien Timber played for the Dutchman whilst he was at Ajax, but it would appear that he could be on the move this summer.

“A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak,” he was quoted as saying.

“There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract.”

At this stage it isn’t clear if the centre-back-cum-right-back is of interest to the Red Devils, though if they’re considering selling Harry Maguire and/or Aaron Win-Bissaka, the expectation would be that Timber would at least be part of the conversation.