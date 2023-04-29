Opinion: Why Chelsea or Tottenham should be looking at Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi

Although it appears that Chelsea may be nearing a managerial appointment, with Tottenham also apparently in talks with a potential candidate, neither London club has approached Roberto De Zerbi.

According to football agent, Haydn Dodge, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has met with Julian Nagelsmann in London, though nothing has yet been signed.

Sky Sports also recently reported that former Tottenham coach, Mauricio Pochettino, was moving closer to being appointed by the Blues.

What’s interesting is that De Zerbi, who has to be in with a shout of Premier League manager of the year, hasn’t even been mentioned in dispatches.

Brighton have scored SIX goals in an English top-flight game for the first time in the club's history. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2023

The Brighton and Hove Albion coach was missing a couple of key players against Wolves on Saturday and yet his side still went and won 6-0, their biggest ever victory in the English top-flight.

P31 PTS52@OfficialBHAFC have equalled their all-time club record for most points won in a single top-flight league campaign. And they still have seven games to play. ? pic.twitter.com/1INRFUJkOy — Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2023

At the time of writing, the Seagulls are in eighth place in the Premier League, per the official Premier League website, with at least one game in hand over the three teams above them.

There is, with seven games left to play for the club, every chance that De Zerbi could guide them into European football.

With the squad that he has, when compared to the likes of the London rivals, it’s frankly ridiculous that he’s not in the conversation for taking over at a ‘bigger’ club, with the greatest respect to Brighton.

Perhaps the Blues feel they’ve had their fingers burned by Graham Potter who went to Stamford Bridge from the AMEX Stadium, but there is little doubt that De Zerbi is a special manager indeed.