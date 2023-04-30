Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains crucial step in Julian Nagelsmann potentially becoming Tottenham manager

Tottenham are not rushing into appointing a new manager and there is no hurry from Julian Nagelsmann’s end either as he emerges as one of their candidates.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively in ‘the Daily Briefing’ for CaughtOffside’s Substack, there is not much change yet on the Nagelsmann to Spurs situation, with nothing particularly advanced at this stage.

Nagelsmann could be a fine option for Spurs, who currently have Ryan Mason in place as interim manager following the recent departure of Antonio Conte and then the sacking of previous interim Cristian Stellini.

Tottenham fans will hope their club can get their next appointment right, with Nagelsmann looking a strong candidate after the work he did in his native Germany with the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Still, it also seems that Nagelsmann himself is not in a particular hurry to decide his next move amid interest from THFC, while the north Londoners bringing in a replacement for Fabio Paratici also looks set to be key to determining the manager situation.

“Tottenham have Julian Nagelsmann in their list alongside other candidates, for sure; but nothing is advanced or decided yet,” Romano said.

“Daniel Levy will take his time to make final decision, the board/directors situation also has to be clarified after Fabio Paratici resigned; this is a crucial step to decide on the new manager.

“Nagelsmann is not in a hurry to decide his future.”