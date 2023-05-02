Manchester United “pushing the most” to land potential €100million attacker transfer

Manchester United are reportedly pushing the most for the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, more than Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has provided an update via his official Twitter page.

See below as he says Man Utd are showing a stronger interest than Bayern at the moment, though he stresses there is not currently any agreement between Kolo Muani and any other club…

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the France international would only leave his current club for a crazy bid of around €100million this summer, as per his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Red Devils fans will be excited to learn that their club is in a strong position here, with Kolo Muani looking ideal to help Erik ten Hag reshape his attack next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs replacing in that central striker role, with too much pressure on wide-forward Marcus Rashford to score the bulk of the team’s goals at the moment.

