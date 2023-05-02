Exclusive: ‘Most likely outcome’ revealed as Arsenal linked with forward transfer

Arsenal and Bayern Munich don’t look particularly likely to seal the transfer of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive weekly column for CaughtOffside.

Watkins has been in superb form in the Premier League this season and is surely good enough to play for a top six side, though he may also feel he’s in a good position with a Villa side who are ever-improving under Unai Emery.

It remains to be seen if Watkins will be snapped up this summer, but for the time being it seems that Jacobs is convinced that a new contract at Villa Park may actually be more likely.

The 27-year-old wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter for Arsenal, even if they could do with an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, while it’s also thought that the player wouldn’t be keen on a move to the Bundesliga.

Watkins has been a joy to watch this season but it seems we shouldn’t necessarily expect any major developments on his future any time soon.

“Ollie Watkins is one of the form strikers in Europe right now, but Aston Villa have no intention to let him leave. Talks are ongoing over a new contract and there remains confidence within the club Watkins will extend. His current deal expires in 2025,” Jacobs explained.

“Watkins has 11 goals in his last 15 league games and 14 in the Premier League in total. One more goal, and it will be his best league return at Villa. Unai Emery views Watkins as essential. I also understand Watkins is very open to extending, and Villa will be in an even stronger position if they qualify for Europe.

“Links with Arsenal and Bayern Munich are premature at this point. Watkins, like Harry Kane, is not believed to be tempted by a move to the Bundesliga. He wants to stay in the Premier League and fight his way more regularly into the England set up. Bayern haven’t made any approach either.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Villa add another striker to complement Watkins and he extends his stay at Villa Park. On the other hand, a move to Arsenal wouldn’t guarantee as much game time. Watkins, when at Brentford, did call Arsenal a “dream move”. But given what Emery is building at Villa, and the fact Watkins is an automatic starter, extending on improved terms remains the most likely outcome.”