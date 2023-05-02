Tottenham are reportedly also likely to be in the race for the transfer of Marc Guehi this summer, alongside north London rivals Arsenal.
The former Chelsea defender has impressed in his time at Crystal Palace and it could earn him a move back to a big six club this summer, with Arsenal and Spurs tipped as contenders for his signature in a report from the Evening Standard.
Guehi would be a useful option for Arsenal and Spurs, both of whom could do with improving at the back, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking backup behind Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have made a few questionable signings in that department in recent times, and their poor recent defensive record could cost them a place in the top four this season.
The Standard add that if Guehi moves on from Palace, there could be money in it for Chelsea as they seemingly have a sell-on clause for the England international.
The Blues would do well to raise funds this summer after a lot of big spending in recent months, so bringing some cash in from Guehi’s move could be a useful way for them to balance the books without actually having to axe members of their current squad.
Let Arsenal have him we need world class centre backs not players that look ok in a lowly premiership club. We need top quality players like Pau Torres, Bastoni and Kim Min Jae. We surely can’t be buying players when we don’t have a manager or know what system a new manager wishes to play?. This has been our problem along with Levy buying cheap rubbish players and then blaming the manager when we don’t play them or we have a shambles of a mismatched defence. I refer to the poor loans that Levy brought in Lenglet and Dajuma as well as his purchase of Sanchez and freebie signings Foster and Perisic.
We also have a poor interim manager in Mason who has to bear as much responsibility as Spellini for the shocking results as they continue to happen. Nothing will change until LEVY is ousted from spurs
Chelsea do not have a sell on clause, they have a first option to buy back at whatever price is agreed for him with another club.
I think he would only go to a successful club so that rules out Spurs. Anyway Spurs will need a major rebuild up front when Kane goes next season.