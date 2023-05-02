Tottenham are reportedly also likely to be in the race for the transfer of Marc Guehi this summer, alongside north London rivals Arsenal.

The former Chelsea defender has impressed in his time at Crystal Palace and it could earn him a move back to a big six club this summer, with Arsenal and Spurs tipped as contenders for his signature in a report from the Evening Standard.

Guehi would be a useful option for Arsenal and Spurs, both of whom could do with improving at the back, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking backup behind Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have made a few questionable signings in that department in recent times, and their poor recent defensive record could cost them a place in the top four this season.

The Standard add that if Guehi moves on from Palace, there could be money in it for Chelsea as they seemingly have a sell-on clause for the England international.

The Blues would do well to raise funds this summer after a lot of big spending in recent months, so bringing some cash in from Guehi’s move could be a useful way for them to balance the books without actually having to axe members of their current squad.