Newcastle United linked with a surprise move for 20-goal star

Lionel Messi is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will be out of contract this summer and he is unlikely to renew his contract with the French outfit.

Messi has been in spectacular form this season and he helped his country win the World Cup recently. The Argentine international was the player of the tournament.

The 35-year-old has 20 goals and 19 assists across all competitions for his club this season and he could prove to be a quality short-term addition for most clubs.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the PSG star now.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the player as well but they might not be able to afford him without major sales. Apparently, Messi wants to stay in Europe for another season and a club in the Champions League could appeal to him.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they could certainly afford him next season. Signing a player of his calibre and stature could transform Newcastle on and off the pitch.

The Magpies are likely to be competing in the Champions League next season and they need to bring in quality reinforcements.

Someone like Messi could transform them in the final third with his playmaking abilities and goal-scoring prowess.

It remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old is keen on pursuing a new challenge at this stage of his career and whether he is ready to move to the Premier League.