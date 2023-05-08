Liverpool yet to make contact with Brighton over Mac Allister transfer

Despite making him one of their top targets this summer, according to reports, Liverpool have yet to make contact with Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

After lifting last year’s World Cup with Argentina, as well as spearheading Brighton’s charge for European football next season, Mac Allister, 24, looks destined to leave the AMEX Stadium once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

And although rumoured to be on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United shortlist, given Jurgen Klopp’s need to rebuild Liverpool’s ageing midfield, Anfield is viewed as the favourite destination for Brighton’s talented number 10.

Leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has continually maintained that an early deal for the South American could be on the cards even though Brighton have yet to make their stance on a sale known.

And that has now been backed up by a recent report from talkSPORT, who claim the Reds have yet to open talks over a potential £70m deal for the Seagulls’ World Cup-winning midfielder.

Liverpool have also been linked to Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who, are failing to extend his contract, is a candidate to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

