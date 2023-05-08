Video: Willian gives Fulham lead after scoring freak free kick from miles out vs Leicester

Fulham have taken the lead in their clash with Leicester thanks to a free-kick from Willian that was scored from a notable distance.

This match is a huge one for the Foxes as they look to move away from the relegation zone and the opening goal somewhat sums up their season.

Willian took a free kick from a long way out and attempted to cross the ball into the box for his teammates. However, the ball went all the way through after Daniel Iversen failed to deal with it.

??| GOAL: WILLIAN GIVES FULHAM THE LEAD! Fulham 1-0 Leicester City. pic.twitter.com/ufIogwl8q7 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 8, 2023

Willian's free kick finds the back of the net to open the scoring at Craven Cottage! ?: @USANetwork | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/0VyqvYIrcj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports