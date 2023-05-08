Video: Willian gives Fulham lead after scoring freak free kick from miles out vs Leicester

Fulham FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Fulham have taken the lead in their clash with Leicester thanks to a free-kick from Willian that was scored from a notable distance. 

This match is a huge one for the Foxes as they look to move away from the relegation zone and the opening goal somewhat sums up their season.

Willian took a free kick from a long way out and attempted to cross the ball into the box for his teammates. However, the ball went all the way through after Daniel Iversen failed to deal with it.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Laura Woods slams Eddie Howe for time wasting comments following Newcastle’s loss to Arsenal
Erik ten Hag eyeing Premier League goalkeeper but roadblock preventing move to Man United
Tottenham eyeing star with €50m release clause, Ten Hag told Man Utd not to sign him last summer

 

More Stories Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.