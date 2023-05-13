Chelsea will allow best player to leave this summer if that is his wish

At the age of 38, Thiago Silva has shown again this season that he is still amongst the best defenders in world football as the centre-back has been arguably the Blues’ most consistent performer throughout a very tough campaign at the West London club.

The Brazil international extended his stay at Stamford Bridge earlier this year, keeping him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2024. However, if the Brazil international wants to leave this summer, it is believed that Chelsea will not stand in his way.

That is according to the Telegraph, who reports that if Silva wants to return to Brazil to play for Fluminense, Chelsea will accept his wish and sanction a departure.

It is uncertain what Silva wants to do ahead of next season despite signing a new deal and being 39 in September, does he really want to be part of a rebuild at Chelsea?

The defender came through the youth ranks at Fluminense and made his senior debut for the club back in 2006. The 38-year-old won the Brazilian Cup when at the Rio de Janeiro club and after a good start in the league, Silva could be tempted to return and help them win it.

If that is his wish, Chelsea will not stand in his way.