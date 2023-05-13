Journalist Paul Brown has deemed the possibility of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic heading to West Ham United this summer as unlikely.

Pulisic’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024, which means the club may look to offload him in the coming window so they can get a fee for him.

There have been no talks of the American going to West Ham, but Brown was asked by GiveMeSport if the winger would be interested in a potential move to East London.

He stated, “I don’t think he sees West Ham, at the moment, as a team challenging for honours, even though they are close to a European final this year. I think Pulisic is shopping in a bigger market.”

The 24-year-old has played 21 times in the league this season but has only scored once. Considering his age and his impressive stint with his previous club, Borussia Dortmund. The wideman could offer a lot to a number of teams if given a chance.

Considering who he’s played for throughout his career, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if a club with a higher pedigree came sniffing around Pulisic this summer.

From a West Ham perspective, he could be someone that takes up a lot of their wage bill. That money could be used on a couple of signings in the upcoming window.