Journalist rules out chance of Chelsea star making move to fellow PL club

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Journalist Paul Brown has deemed the possibility of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic heading to West Ham United this summer as unlikely. 

Pulisic’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2024, which means the club may look to offload him in the coming window so they can get a fee for him.

There have been no talks of the American going to West Ham, but Brown was asked by GiveMeSport if the winger would be interested in a potential move to East London.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea

He stated, “I don’t think he sees West Ham, at the moment, as a team challenging for honours, even though they are close to a European final this year. I think Pulisic is shopping in a bigger market.”

The 24-year-old has played 21 times in the league this season but has only scored once. Considering his age and his impressive stint with his previous club, Borussia Dortmund. The wideman could offer a lot to a number of teams if given a chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist claims time could be up for Man United defensive duo
Video: Fan favourite Alejandro Garnacho comes off on from the bench to seal the win for United with a brilliant finish
Stats show how dismal Spurs were in PL clash with Aston Villa

Considering who he’s played for throughout his career, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if a club with a higher pedigree came sniffing around Pulisic this summer.

From a West Ham perspective, he could be someone that takes up a lot of their wage bill. That money could be used on a couple of signings in the upcoming window.

 

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.