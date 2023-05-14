Arsenal linked with a move for £17.5m Champions League winner

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu and he has been told that he can leave the club at the end of the season.

A report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal have been alerted to his availability and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners come forward with a concrete proposal for him. The defender is likely to cost around £17.5 million this summer.

Mendy has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot because of poor form and persistent injury problems to season. The Frenchman will be hoping to get his career back on track with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

Arsenal certainly have the financial means to pay the asking price.

The Gunners already have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney at the club. Furthermore, Nuno Tavares is set to return to the club from his loan spell in the summer.

It seems highly unlikely that Arsenal will want to invest in another left-back unless they sell players like Tavares and Tierney in the summer.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for Mendy and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

On form, the Frenchman is clearly a quality player and he could prove to be an asset for another club. He was a part of the squad that won the league title and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid last season.