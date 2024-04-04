Chelsea and Man United keeping an eye on 28-year-old Real Madrid ace

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy at the end of the season.

A report from Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claims that Chelsea are keen on signing the 28-year-old left-back in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues come forward with an official offer to sign the defender at the end of the season. They already have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their left-back options right now but Cucurella has been underwhelming since moving to Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have Mendy and Fran Garcia as their left-backs, but they are expected to make a move for Alphonso Davies in the summer. If Davies comes in, Carlo Ancelotti could decide to cash in on Mendy and keep Garcia as a long-term prospect.

The 28-year-old should prove to be a useful acquisition for the Blues. The French international certainly has the quality to do well in the Premier League and he could be an important player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career could be hard to turn down and the French defender is likely to be excited about the possibility of competing in English football.

However, Chelsea will not be able to provide him with European football next season and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Man United keen on Ferland Mendy

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been mentioned the potential destinations as well.

The Red Devils need more quality in the left back department. Luke Shaw has had his fair share of injury problems and Tyrell Malacia has barely played this season. Mendy could prove to be a useful option for the Red Devils as well.

Manchester United must add more quality and depth to their defensive unit during the summer transfer window if they want to compete for trophies once again.