Arsenal may have to pay up to £52.5million if they want to sign Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

This is according to Fichajes, who say the Gunners will have to pay the aforementioned fee for Real to consider a sale, which would make Mendy the North London club’s third-most expensive transfer (according to FootballTransfers) after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

On the basis of Mendy’s 2022/23 season, £52.5million is a steep price to pay for someone who has spent the last three months out of action with a muscle injury, a setback that will also keep him out of Real’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Mendy picked up his injury against Athletic Bilbao in January and has missed 13 games since

His injury troubles have only seen him play 25 times this season and Los Blancos could cash in on the defender this summer.

Arsenal currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Kieran Tierney as their recognised left-backs, but with Tierney likely to depart this summer, Mendy could be a good option to provide competition for the former two.

With Arsenal cruising at the top of the Premier League and Champions League a certainty, their attractiveness as a club will no doubt catch the eye of players across Europe, so don’t count this move out.

