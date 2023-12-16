Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to add more competition for places in the left-back department. Marc Cucurella has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move from Brighton and it is no surprise that the Blues are looking at alternatives.

Mendy could prove to be a useful addition and might be available for a reasonable price.

The 28-year-old French international has struggled for regular game time at Real Madrid, and a move to Chelsea could allow him to play regularly once again.

Mendy has started just eight league games for Real Madrid this season and he will want to play more often at the peak of his career.

Meanwhile, Ian Maatsen has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January and Chelsea will need alternatives if the talented young defender moves on. The arrival of Mendy would be ideal for the Blues and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

The Frenchman is certainly good enough to do well in the Premier League and the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England could be an attractive proposition for him.

He will look to get his career back on track with regular football at a high level and Chelsea could offer him the platform to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.