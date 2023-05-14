Pundit and former footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa believes that Arsenal will learn from their mistakes and “be better” next season.

Arsenal’s title hopes appear to be over as they lost 3-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, with all three goals coming in the second half.

With two games remaining, they’re now four points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand on them. Next Sunday, City could seal the title if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad.

Speaking to TalkSport, Akinfenwa tips this young Gunners side to learn from this experience and bolster their squad in the summer.

He stated, “Arsenal will be better for going through this process. And I know Arsenal fans, there’ll be some people that will be able to say, ‘yeah, you know what? We’re proud of our team’.

“Arteta will know his team better are than this and know where they need to strengthen. It’s a young team, what they’ve known, the experiences now of being in front, you can only gain experience by going through it. So Arsenal will be better.

“So for all the teams you’ve named, saying, ‘Oh, well, you know what they’re going to better’. Arsenal would like to think [that]. They’ll start to strengthen and players that have seen Arsenal play up until the last probably month, six weeks of the season. They played one of the most attractive styles of football. So players will see that and want to come to the project.”

If they’re to be in and amongst the title contention next season, the Gunners will certainly need to strengthen this summer.

With Champions League football next season, they’ll need additional depth so that they can compete in every single competition that they’re in.

It does feel like the start of something at the Emirates and with such a young team, there’s only room to grow and develop in the years to come.