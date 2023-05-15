Gabri Veiga is one of Liverpool’s biggest targets for the summer with the Reds’ midfield in need of a serious revamp ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk report that Liverpool are the favourites to sign Veiga who is currently having a breakthrough season at Celta Vigo, making 36 appearances in all competitions for the mid-table La Liga side.

Real Madrid were said to be interested in bringing the 20-year old to the Santiago Bernabeu, but with Jude Bellingham likely to join the club this summer according to Fabrizio Romano, they may focus their efforts on signing the Englishman, leaving Liverpool with a run at bringing the talented Spanish midfielder to Anfield.

With three midfielders in James Milner, Naby-Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain already preparing their bags for a summer exit from Liverpool come the end of the campaign, Veiga could be the perfect signing to reignite a spark in what is expected to be a much-changed engine room come the first game of next season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A forward-thinking midfielder, Veiga would add plenty of energy to what is still an ageing midfield with Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho all 29 or over, and with TEAMtalk saying that Veiga has a £34.8million release clause, Liverpool could easily trigger that and bring to Anfield one of the most highly-rated players in Europe.