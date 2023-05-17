Video: Pep Guardiola’s message to Rio Ferdinand after Man City demolished Real Madrid

After Man City’s stunning demolition of Champions League holders, Real Madrid, in the second leg of their semi-final, Pep Guardiola had a message for BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand.

Guardiola and his side were rightly milking the acclaim from all corners of the Etihad Stadium after what must go down as one of the greatest-ever European performances from any team.

As he marched off the pitch, he pivoted and looked towards the punditry team. He could clearly be seen saying “I told you, I told you,” with Ferdinand noting he’d received a text before the game from Guardiola that said City would win the match.

Pictures from BT Sport