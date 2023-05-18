Chelsea target wants move to Premier League this summer

Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is said to be very keen on a move to the Premier League this summer after five years at Inter Milan.

Chelsea’s new manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino is said to want Martinez at Stamford Bridge according to Football Insider, and the same outlet are now reporting that the Argentine striker wants a move to the Premier League which will put a smile on Chelsea fans’ faces.

Chelsea’s highest scorer in all competitions this season is Raheem Sterling with ten goals as the Blues continue to cry out for an out-and-out striker that can lead the line with confidence and Martinez could well be that man.

The 25-year old has 25 goals in all competitions this season, with his most recent strike coming on Tuesday evening against AC Milan in the Champions League semi-finals as he helped Inter secure their place in June 10th’s Istanbul final where they will face Manchester City.

Martinez receives the love from the Inter fans after scoring vs AC Milan
FI also say that Martinez could cost in the region of £70million, but Chelsea will likely have to sell and lower their squad size to make space and raise funds in order to facilitate a move for the player, so it’ll be very interesting to see if Pochettino, when he is eventually appointed at Chelsea, gets his man.

