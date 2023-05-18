Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is said to be very keen on a move to the Premier League this summer after five years at Inter Milan.

Chelsea’s new manager-to-be Mauricio Pochettino is said to want Martinez at Stamford Bridge according to Football Insider, and the same outlet are now reporting that the Argentine striker wants a move to the Premier League which will put a smile on Chelsea fans’ faces.

Chelsea’s highest scorer in all competitions this season is Raheem Sterling with ten goals as the Blues continue to cry out for an out-and-out striker that can lead the line with confidence and Martinez could well be that man.

The 25-year old has 25 goals in all competitions this season, with his most recent strike coming on Tuesday evening against AC Milan in the Champions League semi-finals as he helped Inter secure their place in June 10th’s Istanbul final where they will face Manchester City.

FI also say that Martinez could cost in the region of £70million, but Chelsea will likely have to sell and lower their squad size to make space and raise funds in order to facilitate a move for the player, so it’ll be very interesting to see if Pochettino, when he is eventually appointed at Chelsea, gets his man.