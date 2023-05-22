Manchester United star ‘keen’ on joining loaning club permanently

Dean Henderson is unlikely to become Manchester United’s number one.

The English shot-stopper has been on the Red Devils’ books since he joined their youth academy in 2011. However, despite being promoted to the club’s senior first-team in 2020, Henderson, 26, has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

Given some opportunities under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Henderson was rotated with David De Gea but untimely bouts of sickness stunted the 26-year-old’s development and progress in the first-team. Consequently, after failing to take the club’s number one jersey off veteran De Gea, Henderson was forced to accept a loan move to Nottingham Forest for this season.

And although the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper started the season well but has since been forced out through injury, with Keylor Navas also on-loan from Paris Saint-Germain, signing Henderson on a permanent deal remains a possibility.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Steve Cooper is considering making Henderson a permanent fixture at the City Ground with Henderson also ‘keen’ to make the switch happen.

As for United, this will probably come as welcome news. The Red Devils are likely to be working with a relatively modest budget this summer while the club’s potential sale continues to drag on, so Erik Ten Hag’s need to sell players that are surplus to requirements is evident for all to see.

And with Henderson doing very little to convince the Dutchman to reintroduce him into his first-team plans next season, a summer exit for the United academy graduate certainly seems the likeliest outcome.

During his recent loan spell with Forest, Henderson, who has two years left on his contract, has kept six clean sheets in 20 appearances, in all competitions.