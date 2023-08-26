Crystal Palace favourites to sign 26-year-old Man United player

Crystal Palace are reportedly in the driving seat to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the English goalkeeper is closing in on joining the Eagles amid rival interest from Nottingham Forest.

? Dean Henderson is likely to complete a move to Crystal Palace. The signing of Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bay?nd?r is expected to happen at the same time. [@TheAthleticFC] #mufc pic.twitter.com/RZ42K0zyQi — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 26, 2023

Likely to leave Old Trafford at the same time the club welcome Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, Henderson, 24, will draw a line under a 12-year spell with the Red Devils.

Since being promoted to the club’s first team by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2020, Henderson, who has up to three years left on his deal, has kept 13 clean sheets from 29 appearances in all competitions.