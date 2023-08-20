Crystal Palace plotting summer move for 26-year-old Manchester United player

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old wants to play regularly and the Red Devils will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

He was linked with Nottingham Forest but the move has not materialised so far. They signed Matt Turner from Arsenal and Forest are unlikely to make a move for Henderson.

Recent reports claim that Crystal Palace could look to join the race for his signature.

Apparently, the goalkeeper has been made available on a loan-to-buy basis and Palace should take advantage of the situation and sign the player.

Vicente Guaita is expected to leave Selhurst Park soon and Henderson could be a quality replacement.

Dean Henderson in action.
More Stories / Latest News
Man City ask about wonderkid transfer, Liverpool have also been tracking him
Club exploring conditions of potential transfer deal with Arsenal
(Video) Jordan Pickford beaten from spot as Douglas Luiz doubles Villa’s advantage

The 26-year-old has shown his quality during his loan spells at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the past. He is certainly good enough to start regularly for a Premier League club and Henderson will look to establish himself as a key player for the Eagles.

Regular football with Crystal Palace would boost his chances of securing his place in the England national team as well ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

More Stories Dean Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.