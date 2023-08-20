Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 26-year-old wants to play regularly and the Red Devils will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

He was linked with Nottingham Forest but the move has not materialised so far. They signed Matt Turner from Arsenal and Forest are unlikely to make a move for Henderson.

Recent reports claim that Crystal Palace could look to join the race for his signature.

Apparently, the goalkeeper has been made available on a loan-to-buy basis and Palace should take advantage of the situation and sign the player.

Vicente Guaita is expected to leave Selhurst Park soon and Henderson could be a quality replacement.

The 26-year-old has shown his quality during his loan spells at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest in the past. He is certainly good enough to start regularly for a Premier League club and Henderson will look to establish himself as a key player for the Eagles.

Regular football with Crystal Palace would boost his chances of securing his place in the England national team as well ahead of the upcoming European Championships.