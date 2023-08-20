Crystal Palace set to spark bidding war for Man United ace

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to rival Nottingham Forest for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Eagles, who are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper to replace Vicente Guaita, are considering making a loan-to-buy offer for Henderson.

Manchester United are likely to allow the 26-year-old to leave Old Trafford if the right offer is made, and even though Forest recently signed Matt Turner from Arsenal, the Reds could still make a move for Henderson, who spent a portion of last season on loan at the City Ground.

And should Steve Cooper pursue a late deal for United’s out-of-favour keeper, there is hope Crystal Palace will enter the running and spark a bidding war.

This would be the ideal scenario for Erik Ten Hag, who not only wants to offload Henderson but also needs to raise funds in order to sign at least one player this summer. A midfielder is thought to be the Dutchman’s priority target before next month’s deadline.