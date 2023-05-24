With Champions League qualification assured, Eddie Howe needs to get his dealings in the transfer market exactly right if he wants Newcastle to be competitive in the premier European competition as well as domestically.

The Magpies came within a whisker of their first piece of major silverware in decades this season, narrowly losing out to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

They’ve been one of the more exciting teams to watch in the Premier League during 2022/23, though now the expectation levels from the locals will have gone through the roof.

Though wholesale squad changes aren’t necessarily what’s needed for Howe to ensure his squad progress as both he and owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), would like, there will need to be a handful of well thought out purchases made across the summer.

One of those could be in the right-back position where Kieran Trippier, for all of his excellence in the role, isn’t getting any younger.

According to 90Min, Newcastle, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, sent scouts to watch Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard in action at the weekend.

Transfermarkt note his 11 major trophy wins across his career, so the Frenchman comes with the experience required to be a success on Tyneside.

Whether he would be willing to swap Bavaria for the north east of England isn’t clear at this stage, however, now that European football is confirmed, the carrot is there for a player of his caliber to make the switch.