Newcastle told to ‘explore’ signing of soon-to-leave Liverpool star

Newcastle United should consider making a summer approach for Roberto Firmino.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes St James’ Park could be the ideal destination for the Brazilian.

Set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Firmino, 31, is a free agent and able to decide his next move once the season comes to an end next month.

Although the South American forward has a market in Europe, there could be English teams also willing to sign him, especially as he has already proven himself as a top Premier League striker.

Preparing for a busy and very important transfer window, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United must continue their smart transfer policy. The Magpies will play in next season’s Champions League, so not only does the side need more players, but they also need top European calibre players, and considering Firmino lifted the prestigious trophy in 2019 with Liverpool, he is probably the most high-profile free agent available this summer.

And speaking about the possibility of Newcastle United bringing the experienced 31-year-old to the northeast, Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “If he showed a desire to stay in the Premier League and was open to what Newcastle were going to do with him, then absolutely, I think that could be a path to explore.”

During his eight years at Anfield, Firmino, who has also represented Brazil on 55 occasions, has scored 110 goals and provided 79 assists in 361 games in all competitions.