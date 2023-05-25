‘Have done a lot for me’ – Chelsea’s Levi Colwill hints at where he wants to play next season

Next season is sure to be a big one for whomever sits in the Chelsea hot-seat, with Mauricio Pochettino believed to be the front runner.

After an awful season for the Blues, there needs to be a number of changes actioned, both on and off the pitch.

The bloated squad that Chelsea currently have will arguably have to be trimmed quite significantly, and whilst some players will be coming to the end of their contracts and others might well see their futures elsewhere in any event, certain players will need to be retained.

One whom the Blues would surely love to keep hold of is Levi Colwill, who has been on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion this season.

The Seagulls have fared much better than the west Londoners, and that might well have a bearing on where the player himself wants to play in 2023/24.

“Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t and I’m a person that loves to repay that. We’ll see,” he was quoted as saying by The Athletic (subscription required).

“I don’t know what is going to happen (at Chelsea). I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, then I’ve got the Euros (the Under-21 European Championship with England) in the summer.

“After that, we’ll see what happens and go from there.”

It’s hardly a ringing endorsement of his parent club who can only finish as high as 11th this season, meaning that there will be no European football at Stamford Bridge next season.

Brighton, meanwhile, after the best season in their history under Roberto De Zerbi, will have a Europa League campaign to negotiate.

Chelsea’s ability to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play might also dictate what happens player wise, but they’d surely be loathe to lose such a bright, up and coming talent.