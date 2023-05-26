‘Pretty much done’ – Journalist provides significant update on Liverpool’s pursuit of major target

It’s not been the best season for Liverpool which was alluded to by Mo Salah in a tweet after Man United were confirmed as the fourth and final Premier League side to make next season’s Champions League.

The Egyptian King was clearly unsatisfied with how things have ended up for the Reds, and that’s clearly something that will need to be addressed by him, his team-mates and Jurgen Klopp.

The summer break will at least give many of the players a chance to down tools and enjoy some time off before reporting back for pre-season and getting ready to go again.

I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023

With only the Europa League to offer any potential new signings, getting deals over the line could be difficult.

However, one of Klopp’s major targets could be about to put pen to paper on a switch to Anfield according to reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs.

“I think Liverpool feel like the player side is pretty much done, and they have no worries that (Alexis) Mac Allister won’t agree on terms with them,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“It’s all about Liverpool moving fast and agreeing on something with Brighton to prevent any hijack, particularly from Chelsea.”

Were the Merseysiders able to secure Mac Allister’s signature, that could be a significant step in the right direction for 2023/24 and may yet persuade other experienced personnel to join the club.

With the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing the club, they could do with some quality replacements.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping the Brighton and Hove Albion man is the first of many, as the Reds look to rebuild and get themselves back to dining at football’s top table.