Video: Jordan Clark slams Luton ahead in the Championship Play-Off final

It was a goal that had been coming with Luton Town making all of the early running against Coventry City in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.
Despite losing captain Tom Lockyer early on to what looked like a serious concern, the Hatters regrouped and kept knocking on the door against the Midlands-based side.
The goal owed much to the skill and determination of Elijah Adebayo, the striker doing all of the hard work before laying the ball on a plate for Jordan Clark.
Taking one touch to set himself, Clark then smashed the ball home to send the Luton fans at the opposite end of the stadium delirious.
Pictures from Sky Sports