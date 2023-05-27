Video: Jordan Clark slams Luton ahead in the Championship Play-Off final

Coventry City FC
Posted by

It was a goal that had been coming with Luton Town making all of the early running against Coventry City in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

Despite losing captain Tom Lockyer early on to what looked like a serious concern, the Hatters regrouped and kept knocking on the door against the Midlands-based side.

More Stories / Latest News
Dramatic Bundesliga finale sees Dortmund lose the league to Bayern Munich on goal difference as Jamal Musiala scores a stunning winner
Video: ‘More successful’ – Rio Ferdinand says Man United have had a better 2022/23 season than Arsenal
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly heads to America on business to save him final day embarrassment

The goal owed much to the skill and determination of Elijah Adebayo, the striker doing all of the hard work before laying the ball on a plate for Jordan Clark.

Taking one touch to set himself, Clark then smashed the ball home to send the Luton fans at the opposite end of the stadium delirious.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Elijah Adebayo Jordan Clark Tom Lockyer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.