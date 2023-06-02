Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive for Benfica this past season and he has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for his country as well.

Costa has a big future ahead of him and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a goalkeeper this summer and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United could be willing to offer around €75 million (£64m) in order to sign the player who is the target for clubs like Barcelona and Juventus as well.

David De Gea is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and he is yet to sign an extension with them. Even if he does renew his contract, the Spaniard has been hugely underwhelming this season.

His performances have been inconsistent and he is not the ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of play either.

The Dutchman prefers goalkeepers with better distribution skills and Costa could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The reported €75m fee might seem steep right now but the 23-year-old Portuguese international has the ability to sort out Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation for the next decade.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done in the coming weeks.