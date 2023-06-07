Chelsea star undergoing medical as transfer away looks a done deal – journalist

Chelsea FC
Posted by

N’Golo Kante’s transfer from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad reportedly looks to be a done deal, according to Ben Jacobs.

The France international is undergoing his medical with the Saudi Arabian club after accepting a huge offer worth €100million per season to make the move.

See below for details as Jacobs makes it clear that Kante has now left Chelsea for Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year…

More Stories / Latest News
How Postecoglou edged CL winner for Spurs job and why Tuchel and other top targets didn’t work out
Andrea Radrizzani in England to complete the sale of Leeds United
Sky reporter provides update after early transfer talks between Arsenal and Manchester City

Kante has been one of the finest midfielders of the last decade, putting in some memorable performances for both Chelsea and Leicester City in his time in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old does look like he’s probably past his best now, however, after a series of injury problems at Stamford Bridge in the last year or so.

It looks like the right time for Kante to move on, and he’s certainly done well to get this extremely lucrative offer for the next few years, even if it does mean dropping down a level from the more competitive leagues in Europe.

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.