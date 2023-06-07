Chelsea star undergoing medical as transfer away looks a done deal – journalist

N’Golo Kante’s transfer from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad reportedly looks to be a done deal, according to Ben Jacobs.

The France international is undergoing his medical with the Saudi Arabian club after accepting a huge offer worth €100million per season to make the move.

See below for details as Jacobs makes it clear that Kante has now left Chelsea for Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal, with the option of a third year…

N'Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad is a done deal. Kante is already undergoing his medical after accepting the two-year deal last night worth €100m per season.?? pic.twitter.com/g3ofeyYXMN — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 7, 2023

Kante has been one of the finest midfielders of the last decade, putting in some memorable performances for both Chelsea and Leicester City in his time in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old does look like he’s probably past his best now, however, after a series of injury problems at Stamford Bridge in the last year or so.

It looks like the right time for Kante to move on, and he’s certainly done well to get this extremely lucrative offer for the next few years, even if it does mean dropping down a level from the more competitive leagues in Europe.