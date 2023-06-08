Video: Thilo Kehrer’s epic ‘IRONSSSS’ chant gets the party started with West Ham fans

West Ham’s players were certainly making the most of their Europa Conference League title celebrations, with Thilo Kehrer really getting the crowd going.
After taking in most of east London on an open top bus parade, the Hammers stars emerged onto the Stratford Town Hall balcony with the trophy.
Kehrer was surprisingly omitted from the starting line-up for the final but showed that he bore no ill will as his epic ‘IRONSSSS’ chant was brilliantly received by the fans below.
He then launched into a chorus of ‘West Ham are massive,’ which got the expected response.
Thilo Kehrer, I love you! ???? pic.twitter.com/g2NOcHC9wy
