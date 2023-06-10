Chelsea give expensive star green light to leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are open to letting Christian Pulisic leave the club this summer giving the winger the green light to go and look for another club.

If the fee Chelsea want for the American is met, then the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave, with AC Milan and others keeping an eye on the player’s situation at Stamford Bridge, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Those other clubs are likely to be Newcastle, Manchester United and Juventus, with the latter being named by ESPN last month as the favourites to land the winger. The report also suggests that it could take $25m for the London club to part ways with the US international but that won’t be seen until an opening bid is submitted.

Pulisic set to leave Chelsea?
The time Pulisic has spent at Chelsea has not gone to plan and with new manager Mauricio Pochettino set to implement his own ideas and bring in his own players over the summer, it is hard to see the American surviving the clearout.

Chelsea spent £57m when signing the winger from Borussia Dortmund and have got very little value from the deal. Whoever signs the 24-year-old next is also taking a big chance as the Blues star is failing to live up to his potential.

