Newcastle, Chelsea join the race to sign 26-year-old title-winning defender

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli defender Kim Min-jae for weeks now.

The 26-year-old South Korean has been outstanding for Napoli and he helped them win the Italian league title this season.

Manchester United are hoping to sign him this summer but a report from Footmercato claims that the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United have now joined the race.

Apparently, Newcastle are hoping to add to their defence and the 26-year-old defender is on their radar. The Premier League side have been following the player for several weeks and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer now.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on improving their defensive unit as well and they have identified the Napoli star as a potential target as well. Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli at the start of the season but the Senegal international has been largely underwhelming.

The Blues have had a disappointing season this year and they have finished in the bottom half of the table. They are unlikely to be able to attract 26-year-old without European football this summer.

On the other hand, Newcastle and Manchester United have both secured Champions League qualification and they will fancy their chances of winning the transfer race. Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done.

Kim Min-jae has a contract with Napoli until 2025 and he has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in European football The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him and it remains to be seen where he ends up.