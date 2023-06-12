West Ham United are reportedly expecting Gianluca Scamacca to leave the club in the next few days.

The Italy international has struggled to live up to expectations at the London Stadium since his big move from Sassuolo last summer, where he had also attracted the interest of the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Scamacca has flopped in English football, however, and it now looks like his departure is edging closer, according to the Times.

It is not yet entirely clear who is in the race for Scamacca, but the report states that he will most likely be returning to Italy.

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have been linked with an interest in Scamacca in recent months, but it remains to be seen if they’re still exploring the deal.