27-year-old in his prime set to jet to England to complete Leeds transfer

Leeds United have it all to do to be able to bounce straight back from their relegation to the Championship and find themselves back in the Premier League in a year’s time.

It appeared clear for quite some time that the whites were a bit of a rudderless ship for want of a better phrase, and the hire of Javi Gracia after sacking Jesse Marsch proved to be an awful decision by Andrea Radrizzani.

That was compounded by allowing the Spaniard to continue in the role when it became obvious to many that he wasn’t getting the performances or results that would help to keep Leeds in the English top-flight.

Hiring Sam Allardyce might normally have been considered reasonable given the circumstances, however, doing it with only four games left of the season was never really going to improve things.

Three defeats and one draw in those four matches confirmed Leeds’ relegation, but it must be remembered that they are still a big club.

One only has to look at the size of their Elland Road ground to understand that and, though they may be in the second tier at present, they’re clearly still a draw for players.

According to Nova Sports, Leeds have a strong interest in signing Olympiakos midfielder, Pierre Kunde, and the 27-year-old appears ready to jet into England and sign for the club.

On loan at Bochum last season and theoretically in his prime as a player, his numbers (via WhoScored) clearly weren’t enough for the German side to decide to sign him permanently.