Talks held: Arsenal meet with star’s reps to discuss future amid PL transfer interest

Arsenal have reportedly met with the representatives of Folarin Balogun to discuss his future amid transfer interest from RB Leipzig and clubs in the Premier League.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who has tweeted an update on Balogun’s future, as seen below, with the young forward looking for more playing time after the success of his loan at Reims in 2022/23…

Balogun has long been highly regarded at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s now surely got to look elsewhere to advance his career.

The 21-year-old is still facing plenty of competition for a place in this Arsenal squad due to the presence of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, and he probably won’t be as content with a backup role as Eddie Nketiah has been.

Leipzig could be a fine next step for Balogun’s development, with the Bundesliga side often working wonders with talented young players like him.

Many Arsenal fans will surely be a bit disappointed, however, that this promising academy talent couldn’t go further at the Emirates.

