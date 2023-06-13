“I really want to start”- Alexis Mac Allister pays huge compliment to Liverpool fans

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister has stated that he is really looking forward to playing at Anfield in a red shirt and pays a huge compliment to the fans of the club.

The midfielder is currently with the Argentina national team and whilst doing media duties, the 24-year-old has stated that he is looking forward to playing at Anfield and that Liverpool supporters are the closest thing to the fans of Boca Juniors.

The Boca fans are seen as some of the best in the world and are known for creating an extraordinary atmosphere at La Bombonera.

Mac Allister told ESPN Argentina via Anfield Edition: “I had to play twice at Anfield and any player you talk to tells you that it’s crazy how people encourage. Within England, they’re the closest thing to the people of Boca.

“Liverpool are the Boca of England. I really want to start playing there.”

Alexis Mac Allister: “I had to play twice at Anfield and any player you talk to tells you that it’s crazy how people encourage. Within England they’re the closet thing to the people of Boca. “Liverpool are the Boca of England. I really want to start playing there.”… pic.twitter.com/L9sZP0lTS0 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) June 13, 2023

Liverpool fans will be just as excited to see the World Cup winner in action as he will bring creativity to a midfield that lacked it last season – until Trent Alexander-Arnold moved up into the area of the pitch.

The Argentina star cost the Merseyside club a bargain at £35m and his transfer has the potential to be the signing of the summer.