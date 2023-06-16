Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler has been linked with a move away from Turkey this summer.

According to Fotomac, clubs like Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax are keen on signing the 18-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, Newcastle have already tabled the proposal for the highly rated playmaker worth in excess of €20 million.

It will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce are willing to sanction his departure this summer. The Turkish outfit want the player to stay with them for another season.

Guler is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. The technically gifted midfielder has the ability to perform in the Premier League and he could be a useful acquisition for Newcastle who need to add creativity and flair in the middle of the park.

Newcastle have struggled to open up defences this past season and they have drawn 14 league matches. They need to add more goals and creativity to the side so that they can turn the draws into wins next season.

While Guler is still a young player, he has the ability to make an impact at Newcastle. The young midfielder has 6 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions this past season.

Furthermore, working with a quality coach like Eddie Howe could help the youngster improve further and fulfil his potential at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial means to get the deal done.

If the Premier League side managed to pull off the transfer for a fee of around €20 million, the move could look like a major bargain in the long run.