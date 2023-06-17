Martin Tyler departs Sky Sports after 33 years as the voice of Premier League coverage

He has long been known as the voice of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage, but after 33 years behind the microphone, Martin Tyler is stepping down from his work with the broadcaster.

There have been many moments since the Premier League began in 1992 that have become synonymous with Tyler’s dulcet tones, not least the famous ‘Aguerooooo’ commentary from 2012.

According to The Telegraph, the commentator isn’t retiring but is simply stepping away from his duties. It also isn’t clear what has prompted the move, but at 77, Tyler is getting no younger, with respect.

Though he can be an acquired taste for many, things simply won’t be the same again. His voice has been the one constant in Sky’s coverage of the English top-flight since it changed for good when Sky Sports took over as the main broadcaster of the live and recorded footage.

“In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League,” Tyler said in an exclusive statement to The Telegraph.

“It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

There has been no word on who will take over the microphone from this point onwards, and given that chemistry with co-commentators is one of those things that goes under the radar for most but is absolutely imperative to get right, the choice Sky have to make is a difficult one.

For example, the banter and analysis that the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher often impart during commentary flows naturally with Tyler’s conversational dialogue.

If that has to be forced with any new commentator, it will be immediately obvious to the viewer and become an instant turn-off.