Manchester United to continue transfer dialogue with Ligue 1 club

Manchester United are reportedly set to continue exploring and discussing the possibility of sealing the transfer of Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

The France international has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson recently stated that he expected interest in the 25-year-old to intensify soon.

Now Fabrizio Romano has an update on Disasi and Man Utd in his latest YouTube video, with the journalist suggesting that the Red Devils could now consider Disasi more strongly as Bayern Munich close in on Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Kim could’ve been a fine signing for United, but Disasi makes sense as an alternative after impressing in French football and working his way into Didier Deschamps’ national team squad in recent times.

Disasi could be a good fit at Old Trafford, giving Erik ten Hag more depth behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Harry Maguire surely has no future at United, with Fabrizio Romano also admitting in his CaughtOffside column today that talks are expected to take place over his future soon with Ten Hag.