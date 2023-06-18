Real Betis are ‘confident’ they have beaten other clubs to the signing of Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca.

That’s according to transfer journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims the La Liga club are set to sign the Spanish midfielder in time for the start of next season.

“Real Betis and Leeds are in advanced talks for the loan of Marc Roca,” Galetti told GiveMeSport.

“However, the economic situation of the Spanish club means this deal will take longer to finalise. Currently, the negotiation is not at risk, and there is confidence to take the final steps soon.”

During his first, and potentially last, year at Elland Road, Roca, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 32 matches in all competitions.